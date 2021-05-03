Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 17,736 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $424.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.92 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

