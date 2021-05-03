AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.375-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AstraZeneca also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.75-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.