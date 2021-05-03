AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

