Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASUR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 524.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 54,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.07. 731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,046. The company has a market cap of $153.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.