ATB Capital Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$23.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.88.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$16.57 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.96.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,890. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.