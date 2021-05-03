Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.35

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 8929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,251,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,612,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

