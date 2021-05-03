Atlantic Securities Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by Atlantic Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.18.

ALA opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$23.24.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

