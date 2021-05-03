Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.