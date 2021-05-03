Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 25,710 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $147,304,079.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,267,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,697,298 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

