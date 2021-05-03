Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,758 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 465.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.32. 260,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

