Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,763 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $26.43. 7,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

