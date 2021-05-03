Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.21. 648,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.63.

