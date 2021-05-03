AtromG8 Price Tops $0.0797 on Major Exchanges (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 109.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 100.2% higher against the dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $340,991.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00277359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $665.80 or 0.01150015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.80 or 0.00719928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,839.00 or 0.99902746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

