Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $65.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

