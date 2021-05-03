Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (ASX:API) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91.

In other Australian Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Richard Vincent 825,400 shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. It also retails health and beauty products to consumers through a network of Priceline and Priceline Pharmacy franchise stores, and company owned Priceline stores in Australia; sells beauty products through Clear Skincare network of clinics in Australia and New Zealand; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and non-invasive aesthetic beauty services.

