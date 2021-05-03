AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $147.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.