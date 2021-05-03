Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 96.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 64.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

