Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.65 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

