Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.8% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

