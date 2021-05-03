Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.42.

NYSE AVY opened at $214.17 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

