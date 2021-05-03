Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

