AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.68. 7,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,373. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 202,691 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in AVROBIO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

