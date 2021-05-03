Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59,727 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,971,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,466 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,760,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. 24,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

