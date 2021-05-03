Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.88. 244,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

