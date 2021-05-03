Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $841,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.63. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.17 and a fifty-two week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

