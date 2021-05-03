Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,573,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. 222,347 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

