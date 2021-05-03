Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 83,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 9,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 414,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.51. 1,165,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,184,068. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.