BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 615.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 615.43 ($8.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,206 shares of company stock worth $5,042,649.

BA stock opened at GBX 506.20 ($6.61) on Friday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The firm has a market cap of £16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 505.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 493.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

