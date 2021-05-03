Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, hitting $83.40. 60,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

