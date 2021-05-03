Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 364,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,295. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

