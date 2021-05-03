Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.31. 1,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day moving average is $224.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

