Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,120,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,537 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

