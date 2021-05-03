Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 234,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 197,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $102.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.