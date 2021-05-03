Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $336.56. 1,433,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.