Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

NYSE ES traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.87. 28,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,081. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

