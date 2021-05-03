bAlpha Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. bAlpha has a total market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $679,485.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $619.48 or 0.01065585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00848237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.40 or 0.08993543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048683 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

