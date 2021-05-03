Banano (BAN) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $35.44 million and $722,487.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00070229 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00278054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00188489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,970,447 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.