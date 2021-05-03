Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

NYSE BBD traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.46. 31,917,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,467. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

