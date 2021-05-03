Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3419 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.