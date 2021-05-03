Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,795,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,212 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 94.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 137,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.75. 1,014,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,560,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $351.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

