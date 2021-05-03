Barclays Boosts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $80.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.23.

EHTH stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

