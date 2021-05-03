Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.46. The company has a market cap of £30.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

