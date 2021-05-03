Barclays Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $10.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.48.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182,185 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,386.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923,682 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,476 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $24,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.