Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $18.12 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

