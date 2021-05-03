Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

B stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.55. 312,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

