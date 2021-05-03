Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.780-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of B opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

