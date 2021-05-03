Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 13,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $22.08. 435,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,918,223. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

