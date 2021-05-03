Barrington Research Boosts Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $32.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

