Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SRI opened at $33.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $903.17 million, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after purchasing an additional 104,018 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 757,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

