Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.